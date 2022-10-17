  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; UGCET Option Entry Underway

Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; UGCET Option Entry Underway

KCET 2022 Counselling: The KCET mock allotment result will be declared on October 21 after 11 am.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 9:16 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka KCET 2022 Result Declared
Karnataka Common Entrance Test For Professional Courses Starts From June 16
Delhi University DUET PG 2022 Starts Today; Key Points For Candidates
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Raise Grievances By 12 Noon Tomorrow
Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Phase-2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Tseamcet.nic.in
CAT 2022: Know Steps To Calculate Percentile Score
Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; UGCET Option Entry Underway
KCET 2022 counselling dates revised
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the state’s Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) counselling schedule. The KCET 2022 option entry round which started on October 14, can be completed by October 19. The KCET option entry 2022 link has been made available at kea.kar.nic.in. While the KCET mock allotment list will be announced on October 21 after 11 am, the KCET 2022 real seat allotment result, as per KEA, will be declared on October 28 after 2 pm.

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify between October 21 (2 pm) and October 26 (11:59 pm). After exercising choice and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates will have to report to the colleges by November 3.

KCET Options Entry 2022: How To Enter Preferences

  1. Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the KCET option entry 2022 link
  3. Enter KCET 2022 number and security pin
  4. Submit and create a password
  5. KCET options will be displayed on the screen
  6. Select preferred choices of college and courses
  7. Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

In addition to the KCET 2022 seat allotment result, the KEA will release the round-wise cut-off. The Karnataka UGCET round-wise cut-off will be college-wise and include the minimum marks required by candidates to be considered for allotment.

Click here for more Education News
KCET allotment results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University DUET PG 2022 Starts Today; Key Points For Candidates
Delhi University DUET PG 2022 Starts Today; Key Points For Candidates
Supreme Court To Hear St Stephen’s Plea Against High Court Order On DU Admission Policy Today
Supreme Court To Hear St Stephen’s Plea Against High Court Order On DU Admission Policy Today
Uttarakhand: New National Education Policy Launched In Higher Education
Uttarakhand: New National Education Policy Launched In Higher Education
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Raise Grievances By 12 Noon Tomorrow
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Raise Grievances By 12 Noon Tomorrow
District Officials ‘Adopt’ Schools In Jharkhand To Improve Standard Of Education Post Covid
District Officials ‘Adopt’ Schools In Jharkhand To Improve Standard Of Education Post Covid
.......................... Advertisement ..........................