Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Dates Revised; UGCET Option Entry Underway

KCET 2022 counselling dates revised

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the state’s Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) counselling schedule. The KCET 2022 option entry round which started on October 14, can be completed by October 19. The KCET option entry 2022 link has been made available at kea.kar.nic.in. While the KCET mock allotment list will be announced on October 21 after 11 am, the KCET 2022 real seat allotment result, as per KEA, will be declared on October 28 after 2 pm.

KEA will also allow the candidates to change options, add or delete and modify between October 21 (2 pm) and October 26 (11:59 pm). After exercising choice and payment of fees, the Choice 1 candidates will have to report to the colleges by November 3.

KCET Options Entry 2022: How To Enter Preferences

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in Click on the KCET option entry 2022 link Enter KCET 2022 number and security pin Submit and create a password KCET options will be displayed on the screen Select preferred choices of college and courses Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

In addition to the KCET 2022 seat allotment result, the KEA will release the round-wise cut-off. The Karnataka UGCET round-wise cut-off will be college-wise and include the minimum marks required by candidates to be considered for allotment.