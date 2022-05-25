KCET 2022 Admit Card Likely On May 30; Official Website, Steps To Download Hall Ticket

  • Home
The official websites to download the KCET admit card 2022 is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2022 has been scheduled to be conducted between June 16 and June 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 25, 2022 2:02 pm IST

KCET admit card 2022 release date likely on May 30
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 admit cards will likely be issued to the candidates on May 30. The official websites to download the KCET admit card 2022 is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2022 has been scheduled to be conducted between June 16 and June 18. KCET is held for admission to BTech courses in the Karnataka institutes. KCET is a pen-and-paper based test

When released, candidates will be able to access and download the KCET 2022 admit card, by logging in with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. Candidates must take a printout of the Karnataka UGCET 2022 and carry it to the KCET exam hall along with a valid ID proof.

KCET Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Go to KCET 2022 official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. Click on the Karnataka UGCET hall ticket 2022 link
  3. Login using the KCET 2022 registration number and date of birth.
  4. Upon successful login, the admit card of KEA UGCET 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of the same

The KCET 2022 hall ticket will include details including KCET exam day guidelines, KCET date and time, details and address of exam centre, reporting time to the KCET exam centre and other personal information. Along with these details, the admit card of KCET 2022 will also have the day-wise Karnataka UGCET schedule.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET exam date

