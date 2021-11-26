  • Home
Karnataka KCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration Postponed, Important Details

Candidates can check the KCET seat allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in by using the application number. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 27

KCET round 1 seat allotment result 2021 will be announced on November 27
KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed the KCET first round seat allotment result declaration to November 27, which was scheduled to be announced today. The seat allotment result declaration was postponed due to issues regarding seat matrix in engineering colleges.

KEA in its statement mentioned, "Government vide notification (25-11-2021) has issued the reduced seats in two engineering college and removed all seats in one engineering college. Furthre, engineering seats surrendered by the managements to the government are also included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix."

Candidates can check the KCET seat allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in by using the application number. The mock allotment list was announced on November 18, and candidates got options to edit it till November 23.

KCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

  1. Visit the KCET 2021 official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the link to KCET mock allotment 2021
  3. Enter their Karnataka CET number
  4. KCET 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it, take a print out for further reference.

The KCET seat allotment result will be released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. Applicants allotted seats in the KCET seat allotment process 2021 will have to report at the allotted institutes. As per the official notification, there are 204 institutes that provide admissions to BTech courses on the basis of KCET 2021 score.

KCET results were announced on September 20, the exams were conducted offline on August 28 and 29. For details on KCET first round seat allotment result, please visit the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

