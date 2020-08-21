KCET Result 2020 Is Now Available At karresults.nic.in

Karnataka CET result has been declared. KCET results 2020 are now available on the official websites of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. With KCET result 2020, students will know their ranks and will be able to apply for counselling accordingly.

KCET 2020 was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite protests from students, The Karnataka High Court allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 30 and 31.

Karnataka CET 2020 Result: Direct Link

Here is the direct link to check KCET 2020 Result:

KCET 2020 Result: Direct Link

KCET Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to check KCET 2020 result from the official websites:

Go to karresults.nic.in. Click on the dedicated link for “KCET Result 2020”. Key in the required information. Submit and view KCET 2020 result.

KCET 2020 Counselling

As KCET 2020 results have been declared, KEA will soon release detaled information regarding KCET 2020 counselling and fees structure. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KCET 2020 counselling could be done online.

KCET 2020 counselling will be in two rounds followed by an extended round for vacancies left. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and finally reporting to the allotted institutes for admissions.

At the end of each counselling round, KEA will release KCET 2020 cutoff. The last rank at which a seat is allotted will become KCET 2020 cutoff for that round. Based on KCET 2020 cutoff, candidates will be able to apply for the engineering college of their choice.

KCET 2020 cut off will be determined keeping in view deferent parameters such as number of candidates registered for the exam, number of seats available, difficulty level of KCET 2020, etc.