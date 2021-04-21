Karnataka Issues New COVID Guidelines, All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed

Image credit: Shutterstock Schools, colleges and coaching centres in Karnataka will remain closed until further notice

Aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines as per which schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and be encouraged.

Earlier, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified there are no changes to the current schedule of Secondary Level School Certificates (SSLC) Class 10 exams, which are scheduled to take place from June 21.

The state government has also imposed a night curfew will be imposed in the state from April 21 and curfew will be placed during weekends.

"Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am," state's Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said guidelines to contain COVID 19 transmission in the state shall come into effect from 9 pm on April 21 and will be in force upto 6 am on May 4.

The guidelines were issued following a virtual all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa this evening to discuss the prevailing COVID situation in the state amid a spike in cases.

As per the guidelines, included under prohibited activities are all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Mr Kumar said all private offices, organisations, institutions, companies shall be allowed to function with minimal strength as far as possible and work from home should be encouraged. Only essential employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home, he said.

All government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Corporations shall function with 50 per cent strength and the rest of the staff shall be deployed for COVID-19 containment and management purposes.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra- state movement of persons and goods, the guidelines said, adding no separate permission, approval or e-permit would be required for such movements. However, people coming from other states should strictly adhere to the prevailing Guidelines, SOPs issued, it said.