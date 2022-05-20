  • Home
Karnataka Invites UK University To Set Up Campus In Bengaluru

The Karnataka Minister of Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan during his visit to United Kingdom's Edinburgh University also held consultations pertaining to collaborations in higher education besides deliberating on the introduction of 'Twinning Courses'.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 20, 2022 10:12 pm IST

Karnataka Invites UK University To Set Up Campus In Bengaluru
Karnataka Minister of Higher Education has invited UK university to open its campus in the state
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Minister of Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday invited United Kingdom's Edinburgh University to open its campus here. The Minister, during his visit to the 450-year-old university located in Scotland, held discussions with the top officials of the varsity and put forth this offer, the Minister's office said in a statement. Edinburgh University officials responded positively to the proposal, the statement said and added that Mr Narayan invited them to attend the silver jubilee celebration of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS-22) scheduled for November.

"The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) which is being implemented in Karnataka paves way for internationalisation of education. In addition, Edinburgh University is renowned for multi-disciplinary education which is also the core of NEP. These factors favour Edinburgh University to set up its campus in Bengaluru," he said.

Also, the Minister held consultations pertaining to collaborations in higher education besides deliberating on the introduction of 'Twinning Courses'. He visited the Bayes Centre, which is an incubation and a unique model of a multi-disciplinary education centre on the Edinburgh University campus, and also witnessed the robotic lab, data science, and AI centres housed there.

The Minister discussed also possibilities of achieving collaboration with VTU Belagavi in the areas of AI, mechatronics, and cyber security, which may be explored.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka government

