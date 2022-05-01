  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Institution To Offer Free Education To Children Of Kashmiri Pandits

Karnataka Institution To Offer Free Education To Children Of Kashmiri Pandits

Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is the institution which has come forward with the offer.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 1, 2022 3:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Uniform Education System Up To Class 12
Academicians Back Goa Minister's Appeal To Check Use Of Smartphones By Children
Tripura Indigenous Organisations Oppose Move To Make Hindi Compulsory In Northeast
Heatwave: Punjab Government Declares Summer Vacation In All Schools From May 14
Why The Long Summer Vacation In Schools In West Bengal: Subhas Sarkar
63 Per Cent Parents Say Schools Should Offer Online Classes If District Covid TPR Crosses 5 Per Cent: Survey
Karnataka Institution To Offer Free Education To Children Of Kashmiri Pandits
Free education to be provided to children of Kashmiri pandits in a Karnataka educational institution
Mangalore:

An educational institution in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has announced that they will provide free education for children of Kashmiri pandits who had been displaced from their homeland and had settled elsewhere in the country. Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is the institution which has come forward with the offer.

The institution's convenor Subramanya Nattoj making the announcement at a press meet at Puttur on Saturday, said he was moved by the plight of Kashmiri pandits after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files.' Nattoj visited Jammu and after studying their situation, took a decision to impart free education to the children of all displaced Kashmiri pandits.

He has chalked out a plan to provide free education from sixth standard to graduation for Kashmiri students. He has also announced free hostel facility for them. The cost of a student's education at the institution will be around Rs 80,000 and the facilities to be provided will cost Rs 50,000 in a year. All these will be provided free for children of Kashmiri pandits, he said. Nattoj said four children of Kashmiri pandits have already been admitted to the institution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Pitches For Early Education Of Children In Mother Tongue
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Pitches For Early Education Of Children In Mother Tongue
PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Uniform Education System Up To Class 12
PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Uniform Education System Up To Class 12
BSEB To Reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. Registration For 2021-23 Session From Tomorrow
BSEB To Reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. Registration For 2021-23 Session From Tomorrow
Academicians Back Goa Minister's Appeal To Check Use Of Smartphones By Children
Academicians Back Goa Minister's Appeal To Check Use Of Smartphones By Children
ICAI CA Admit Card For May 2022 Inter, Final Exam Released At Icai.org
ICAI CA Admit Card For May 2022 Inter, Final Exam Released At Icai.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................