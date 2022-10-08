Karnataka Increases Seats In Data Science, AI, Other Courses To Make Youths Industry-Ready: Education Minister

Karnataka increases seats for Computer Science and allied courses

The Karnataka minister of Higher Education Ashwathnarayan CN has announced that there has been an increase in the number of government quota seats for programmes including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Sciences. The Higher Education Minister has said that the decision to increase government quota seats is taken to make the youth industry-ready and employable.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Higher Education Minister said: “With the vision of making the youth industry-ready and employable, we have increased the seats in new-age skills like AI, Machine Learning, Data Sciences and others. Providing relevant education and future skills is our motto!”

The total number of seats for the programmes increased to 27,193 in 2022-23 academic session from 21,804 in 2021-22. As many as 5,389 seats have been added in total, according to the seat matrix released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

As many as 1,349 seats have been added to Computers Science and Engineering. 1,008 seats have been added to Computer Science Engineering - Data Sciences, while 725 seats have been added to CSE-Al Machine Learning.