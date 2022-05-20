  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Higher Education Minister Unveils NEP 2020 Implementation To Experts From Commonwealth Countries

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Unveils NEP 2020 Implementation To Experts From Commonwealth Countries

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken up to provide quality education to all to realise the objective of building a strong nation, said Dr Ashwath Narayan CN.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 20, 2022 9:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi HC Seeks Response From Centre, Delhi Govt On Making 'Health And Yoga Science' Mandatory Upto Class 8
Think Out Of The Box, Innovate: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tells Students
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Book On Indian Knowledge Systems For Engineering Students
Internship Opportunities For Civil Engineering Students In National Highway Projects; Details Here
Bihar Boy Grabs CM's Attention, Seeks Support For Education
CBSE OR IB? Which Board Makes Students Meet Better Career Goals
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Unveils NEP 2020 Implementation To Experts From Commonwealth Countries
Dr Ashwath Narayan CN talked about NEP 2020 implementation in Karnataka
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Higher Education Minister for Karnataka, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN on Thursday, attended the Commonwealth Education Conference in London and unveiled the stakeholders of education from foreign countries for the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020) implementation in the state. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken up to provide quality education to all to realise the objective of building a strong nation. (Also read: All Universities Should Provide Education From KG To PG: Haryana CM)

In the event, jointly organised by the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and ‘Bridge India’, more than 200 educational experts and representatives of educational institutions from many countries including Australia, and New Zealand were present, as per the release.

While explaining the NEP, Mr Narayan said, “It is true that effective implementation of NEP needs huge resources. However, it does not mean, that nothing can be achieved with the existing resources. It is possible to increase the quality of the teaching-learning process by restructuring the available resources and appropriate intervention of technology.”

“Imparting skills, entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning for students were being emphasised. Researchers, industries, and academia have been brought together to draft the student-centric education system and pedagogy. The new education system aims to thrive by giving importance to local languages even as it aspires to make students globally competitive,” Mr Narayan added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GPAT Result 2022 Declared; Here’s How To Download Score Card
GPAT Result 2022 Declared; Here’s How To Download Score Card
NEET PG 2022: A Look At Controversy, Supreme Court Decisions
NEET PG 2022: A Look At Controversy, Supreme Court Decisions
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Physics Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Physics Exam Ends; Check Paper Analysis
NEET PG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates
NEET PG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates
MHT CET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
MHT CET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................