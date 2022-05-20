Karnataka Higher Education Minister Unveils NEP 2020 Implementation To Experts From Commonwealth Countries

Image credit: Shutterstock Dr Ashwath Narayan CN talked about NEP 2020 implementation in Karnataka

The Higher Education Minister for Karnataka, Dr Ashwath Narayan CN on Thursday, attended the Commonwealth Education Conference in London and unveiled the stakeholders of education from foreign countries for the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020) implementation in the state. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken up to provide quality education to all to realise the objective of building a strong nation. (Also read: All Universities Should Provide Education From KG To PG: Haryana CM)

In the event, jointly organised by the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and ‘Bridge India’, more than 200 educational experts and representatives of educational institutions from many countries including Australia, and New Zealand were present, as per the release.

While explaining the NEP, Mr Narayan said, “It is true that effective implementation of NEP needs huge resources. However, it does not mean, that nothing can be achieved with the existing resources. It is possible to increase the quality of the teaching-learning process by restructuring the available resources and appropriate intervention of technology.”

“Imparting skills, entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning for students were being emphasised. Researchers, industries, and academia have been brought together to draft the student-centric education system and pedagogy. The new education system aims to thrive by giving importance to local languages even as it aspires to make students globally competitive,” Mr Narayan added.