Karnataka High Court Stays NEET PG 2022 Counselling

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka High Court stayed the NEET Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 counselling process. According to KEA, PG counselling is stopped as per the orders of Hon'ble High court. "Interim order passed today in WP No. 20512/2022 and 20701/2022, the Hon’ble High Court has stayed all further process of counselling and admission to PG courses for the year 2022 and the matter will be called on 30-10-2022 for further consideration," read the KEA notification. ALSO READ | Karnataka KEA Revises PGET 2022 Round-1 Counselling Schedule

Meanwhile, KEA has revised the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 counselling schedule for admission to PG medical and dental programmes. “For admission to PG medical and PG dental courses, first round seat allotment result has been published on October 14, 2022 except in-service candidates. Post seat allotment revised schedule is given below; candidates are informed to take necessary steps accordingly,” KEA statement mentioned. READ MORE | MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats

As per the KEA revised schedule, the Choice-1 and Choice-2 candidates will have to pay the fees by October 18. The candidates can submit the original documents between October 17 and October 19 and can report at the allotted medical and dental colleges by October 20.

However, the PG counselling process has been stopped now, and the candidates have to wait for further HC orders.