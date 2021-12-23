  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams

Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to hold second and fourth semester exams for its five-year LLB course.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 4:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Date
Madras High Court Directs Anna University To Allow Engineering Student Continue Her Studies
IIT Kanpur Placements 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore In Phase 1
Over 3,900 Teaching Posts Vacant In Constituent Colleges Of Delhi University
Visva-Bharati Announces Schedule For Four-Day Event, No Word Yet On 'Poush Mela'
IIT Guwahati Team Develops Efficient Perovskite Solar Cells To Produce Electricity From Sunlight
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams
Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of KSLU to hold semester exams
New Delhi:

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to hold second and fourth semester exams for its five-year LLB course. A single Judge bench of Justice Ashok S Kinagi, according to Live Law, has pronounced the operative part of the order.

As per a social media post on Live Law: “Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging the decision of the Karnataka State Law University to hold exams for 2nd and 4th Semester students in LLB 5 years course.”

During the hearing, Live Law stated, the KSLU counsel had said to the court that almost 70 per cent of the students had taken the semester examinations which started from December 15, 2021. The university counsel relied on the Supreme Court judgments and the Bar Council of India (BCI) circular to submit that if examinations are not conducted, the degrees of the students will not be considered recognised by the BCI. The university counsel also submitted that students had attended the online classes conducted by the colleges.

However, the Karnataka High Court in the hearing today had observed that KSLU should not limit itself to students residing in Bengaluru but also consider those students in other parts of the state, who might not be able to attend classes online due to unavailability of resources including laptop and internet.

The Karnataka High Court said: "Majority of the students did not possess the laptop/desktop and also do not have access to internet facilities, it is implied that effective education was not imparted to the petitioners as well as majority of the students."

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka State Law University, Hubli High Court Judge
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download
NID Design Aptitude Test 2022 Prelims Admit Card Released, How To Download
WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Details On Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Exam Dates
WBJEE 2022 Application Process To Commence Tomorrow: Details On Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Exam Dates
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today; Know How To Apply
TN Paramedical Counselling 2021: Registration Begins From Today; Know How To Apply
IIM CAT 2021 Result: Release Date And Time Updates
IIM CAT 2021 Result: Release Date And Time Updates
GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Details Here
GSEB Board Exam 2022 Dates Revised For Classes 9 To 12; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................