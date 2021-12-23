Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams

Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of KSLU to hold semester exams

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the decision of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to hold second and fourth semester exams for its five-year LLB course. A single Judge bench of Justice Ashok S Kinagi, according to Live Law, has pronounced the operative part of the order.

As per a social media post on Live Law: “Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging the decision of the Karnataka State Law University to hold exams for 2nd and 4th Semester students in LLB 5 years course.”

During the hearing, Live Law stated, the KSLU counsel had said to the court that almost 70 per cent of the students had taken the semester examinations which started from December 15, 2021. The university counsel relied on the Supreme Court judgments and the Bar Council of India (BCI) circular to submit that if examinations are not conducted, the degrees of the students will not be considered recognised by the BCI. The university counsel also submitted that students had attended the online classes conducted by the colleges.

However, the Karnataka High Court in the hearing today had observed that KSLU should not limit itself to students residing in Bengaluru but also consider those students in other parts of the state, who might not be able to attend classes online due to unavailability of resources including laptop and internet.

The Karnataka High Court said: "Majority of the students did not possess the laptop/desktop and also do not have access to internet facilities, it is implied that effective education was not imparted to the petitioners as well as majority of the students."