Karnataka HC Dismisses Plea Against Postponement Of NEET PG: Report

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 was postponed in May (representational)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the centre’s decision to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for postgraduates, according to a report. The centre in May decided to postpone the entrance exam and said it will not be held before August 31.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

"The decision of the Union of India to hold the Test after 31st August, 2021 cannot be faulted," the LiveLaw report quoted the HC as saying.

While announcing the postponement, the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) had said students will be given at least one month of time to prepare for it. The decision was taken to boost the availability of medical personnel in the country to fight against the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dismissing the plea, a bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar said the central government’s decision would have been on the basis of expert opinion.

"It is needless to observe that the said postponement is in the background of the "second wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to enlist the services of doctors for duties so as to manage the medical facilities and attend to the patients suffering from the disease. The decision...in our view, cannot be faulted...as the decision would have been on the basis of the opinion of experts and on sound discretion being exercised by the second respondent-department," said the bench, reports LiveLaw.

Meanwhile, NEET 2021, for undergraduate students, is scheduled for August. According to reports, the Education Ministry will take a call on the exams after reviewing the Covid situation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET for undergraduate medical admission and NEET PG is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).