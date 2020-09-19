Karnataka Restricts Students From Visiting Schools From September 21

The Karnataka Government, in a new order issued today, has restricted the schools and pre-university colleges to re-open in the state. The government on Friday, September 18, had announced the reopening of the educational institutes for students of Classes 9 to 12. The classes were to reopen for the students so that doubts pertaining to the specified classes can be cleared in a face-to-face interaction.

The decision to keep the schools and pre-university colleges in the state closed comes after a rise in the active COVID-19 cases has been found.

“Karnataka Government has issued order restricting students of Class 9th to 12th from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers, citing rise in COVID cases. They were allowed earlier by Education Dept after a fall in the number of cases,” read an ANI statement.

Karnataka Government has issued order restricting students of Class 9th to 12th from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers, citing rise in #COVID cases. They were allowed earlier by Education Dept after a fall in the number of cases. — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

"From September 21, teachers of Class 9, Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12, will be present in the school to clear the doubts of the students related to their studies. It will not be like regular classes," Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said earlier yesterday.