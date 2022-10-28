  • Home
The Karnataka government has ordered a survey of Arabic schools as they were allegedly not following the syllabus prescribed by the state education department.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 6:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Government Orders Survey Of Arabic Schools Alleging Prescribed Syllabus Not Followed
Karnataka government will conduct survey of Arabic school
Madikeri:

The Karnataka government has ordered a survey of Arabic schools as they were allegedly not following the syllabus prescribed by the state education department. The step was taken after the parents of students reportedly complained to the education department saying that their children studying in the Arabic schools were not on par with other students.

"Recently, we got complaints (from parents) that our children (students in Arabic schools) are not capable of competing with other children because the standard of education in Arabic schools are not proper. So, we decided to have a survey of Arabic schools," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told reporters in Madikeri on Friday.

"We have come to know that they (Arabic schools) are not running the schools according to the syllabus prescribed by the education department," the minister told reporters. According to him, there are around 200 Arabic schools in Karnataka, of which 106 are aided by the government, and 80 odd schools are unaided. However, they are all registered under the Karnataka Education Act and they are bound to follow the rules and regulations of the Karnataka government, Nagesh said.

"As you know that the children should know science and some of the languages but this has not been taught properly. So, we have asked our commissioner and assistant commissioner (of education department) to look into it," the minister said. Mr Nagesh said there are very few schools which are following the syllabus prescribed by the education department. "After getting the survey report, we will take action so that those students should also prepare to compete with other students," the minister said.

