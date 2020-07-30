  • Home
The Karnataka education department modified the syllabus of all subjects from classes one to 10 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 11:08 am IST | Source: ANI

Karnataka Government Modifies Classes 1-10 Syllabus Amid COVID-19
Bengaluru:

"In the wake of COVID-19, the Education Department has modified the syllabus of all subjects from class one to ten. The finalized version hasn't been completed as the academic year has not been fixed yet. Subsequent syllabus modifications will be done scientifically. There will be no chance for confusion," the statement quoted the Education Minister.

The statement further said that Kumar has instructed authorities to create syllabus teaching models in accordance with the department''s technology-based learning policy, identifying courses that may be available in this academic year, mass media, or compulsory texts that are mandatory for technology-based teaching. "The finalized has not been uploaded in the website, the one that exists isn't the final version. The authorities have been instructed to withdraw it immediately," the minister was quoted saying.

The statement further said that there was no question of covering up the history of any person, record, or fact in relation to history, reiterating that there would not be any unnecessary political confusion.

On Tuesday, the education minister had said that schools would remain closed and were expected to open in August or September, in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

school education department School Syllabus
