Karnataka Government Launches Project Based Learning, CLAP Modules

The Karnataka Government on Monday launched the project-based learning and customised learning achievement path (CLAP) modules for the benefit of more than 18 lakh primary class students in state-run schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 9:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Government on Monday launched the Project-Based Learning and Customised Learning Achievement Path (CLAP) modules for the benefit of more than 18 lakh primary class students in state-run schools. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar launched the modules, designed by Samagra Sikshana Foundation, through Cisco Webex.

More than 18 lakh government school children from Class 4 to Class 7 in 34 educational districts will receive these learning modules to continue learning at home, a Cisco release said. Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements, Cisco India and SAARC, who took part in the launch said: "Cisco is proud to collaborate with the Education Department and Sikshana Foundation to provide learning inputs to students across Karnataka during these unprecedented times, to ensure that learning does not stop."

