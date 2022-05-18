  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Government Launches Helpline For Students In Distress Waiting For Their SSLC Results

Karnataka Government Launches Helpline For Students In Distress Waiting For Their SSLC Results

Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline number created by Karnataka government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 18, 2022 10:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses Postponement Of Exam With Mansukh Mandaviya
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result
NEET UG 2022: Over 10,000 MBBS Aspirants Write To NTA Demanding Postponement Of Exam
ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam; Know How To Download Scorecard
Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh
Karnataka Government Launches Helpline For Students In Distress Waiting For Their SSLC Results
Karnataka SSLC Result: Government launches helpline for distressed students
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said. (Also read: Karnataka Result SSLC Class 10 At 12:30 PM Tomorrow: Education Minister BC Nagesh)

Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."

Further, the minister said whether the results are on the expected lines or not, students must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road, beginning or the final decider of your life. It is just an outcome of one's academic life as success and failure are part of life, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka SSLC Results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses Postponement Of Exam With Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses Postponement Of Exam With Mansukh Mandaviya
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For June 2022 Term End Examination; Details Here
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For June 2022 Term End Examination; Details Here
SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result
SSLC 10th Result 2022 Karnataka Board Tomorrow; Official Websites, Ways To Check Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................