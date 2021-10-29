  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Government, ISDC To Host Conclave Of New National Educational Policy

Karnataka Government, ISDC To Host Conclave Of New National Educational Policy

The UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and the Karnataka government will host the state's first National Education Policy (NEP) conclave on November 13.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 29, 2021 1:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
West Bengal School Reopening: Education Department Drafts SOP, Awaits Nod From Secretariat
Puja Holidays In Jammu Schools From November 2
Centre Must Forthwith Notify Norms Of Teacher-Pupil Ratio For Special Schools: Supreme Court
Manish Sisodia Launches 'Parents Samvad' Programme In Delhi Government Schools
Delhi School Reopening: Principals, School Associations Welcome Move, Some Call It 'Delayed'
Karnataka Government, ISDC To Host Conclave Of New National Educational Policy
Karnataka government and UK based ISDC will host NEP Conclave on November 13
New Delhi:

The UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and the Karnataka government will host the state's first National Education Policy (NEP) conclave on November 13, officials said on Thursday. Karnataka Minister of Higher Education and Skill Development Ashwath Narayan CN will be the chief guest at the day-long conclave.

"India is a young nation with rich demographic dividend. The past two decades, the country has catapulted to being one of the thriving knowledge economies, owing to its IT and consumer led growth. "The recently announced National Education Policy 2020 can lead to an orbital shift with its focus on transforming the education sector through investments into various areas of skill development including project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning and vocational training," said Tom M Joseph, Executive Director, Strategy and Development, ISDC, the UK.

"The NEP Conclave 2021 is a step towards achieving vibrant, equitable and empowering education and skill development infrastructure in the state. We are proud to be a part of this initiative," Joseph added. ISDC is a leading international provider for British education and skills with an active presence in India, working in partnership with over 200 universities.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
130 Students Of IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati Receive Fellowship From Samsung
130 Students Of IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati Receive Fellowship From Samsung
NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
AIIMS, IISER Ink MoU For Joint Research
AIIMS, IISER Ink MoU For Joint Research
NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks
NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks
Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................