Karnataka Government, ISDC To Host Conclave Of New National Educational Policy

Karnataka government and UK based ISDC will host NEP Conclave on November 13

The UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and the Karnataka government will host the state's first National Education Policy (NEP) conclave on November 13, officials said on Thursday. Karnataka Minister of Higher Education and Skill Development Ashwath Narayan CN will be the chief guest at the day-long conclave.

"India is a young nation with rich demographic dividend. The past two decades, the country has catapulted to being one of the thriving knowledge economies, owing to its IT and consumer led growth. "The recently announced National Education Policy 2020 can lead to an orbital shift with its focus on transforming the education sector through investments into various areas of skill development including project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning and vocational training," said Tom M Joseph, Executive Director, Strategy and Development, ISDC, the UK.

"The NEP Conclave 2021 is a step towards achieving vibrant, equitable and empowering education and skill development infrastructure in the state. We are proud to be a part of this initiative," Joseph added. ISDC is a leading international provider for British education and skills with an active presence in India, working in partnership with over 200 universities.

