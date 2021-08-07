Karnataka First State To Issue Order Implementing NEP-2020: Minister

Karnataka government has issued order to implement NEP 2020

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed on Saturday.

The state government has issued an order today on implementation of the policy with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.

"With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release. It will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he added.

The Minister had today convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.

