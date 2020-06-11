  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard

Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard

Karnataka government has today decided to extend the ban on online classes till seventh standard.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 3:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras, AIIMS, IISc Retain Their Top Ranks In NIRF Rankings 2020; A Complete Round-Up
NCERT To Hold Yoga Olympiad Online This Year
NIRF Ranking 2020 To Be Announced Today At 12 PM
COVID-19: Tenure Of Six University Vice-Chancellors Extended In Odisha
Mamata Banerjee Asks Private Schools Not To Hike Fees
“Putting Students’ Lives At Peril,” Parents Plea In Supreme Court On CBSE Exam
Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard
Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard
New Delhi:

Karnataka government has today decided to extend the ban on online classes till seventh standard. On Wednesday, amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, the state government decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to Class 5.

The minister said the decision to bar online classes was made after receiving several complaints, and holding discussions with experts, a body of private educational institutions and officials in this regard. He added that everyone was of the opinion that online classes cannot be an alternative to physical classes.

"Two decisions have been taken-online classes for LKG, UKG and primary classes should be stopped immediately. Also, collecting fees in the name of online classes should be stopped immediately," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

Discussions were also held on how to engage children during this period, with no clarity over the reopening of schools, he said.

A committee has been constituted under the leadership of Prof M K Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge, the minister said.

(With Inputs from Maya Sharma)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
NIRF India Ranking 2020: Jamia Hamdard Best For Pharmacy In India
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
IIT Madras Tops Higher Education Institute Rankings 2020; JNU Second Among Universities
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: NLSIU Bangalore Is The Best Law College In India
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India
NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kharagpur Best For Architecture In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................