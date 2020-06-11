Karnataka Extends Ban On Online Classes Till 7th Standard

Karnataka government has today decided to extend the ban on online classes till seventh standard. On Wednesday, amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, the state government decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to Class 5.

The minister said the decision to bar online classes was made after receiving several complaints, and holding discussions with experts, a body of private educational institutions and officials in this regard. He added that everyone was of the opinion that online classes cannot be an alternative to physical classes.

"Two decisions have been taken-online classes for LKG, UKG and primary classes should be stopped immediately. Also, collecting fees in the name of online classes should be stopped immediately," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

Discussions were also held on how to engage children during this period, with no clarity over the reopening of schools, he said.

A committee has been constituted under the leadership of Prof M K Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge, the minister said.

(With Inputs from Maya Sharma)