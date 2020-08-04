  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key

Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key

With the help of the KCET answer key, students who wrote KCET 2020 can calculate their probable scores and determine their chances of selection.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 8:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

60 COVID-19 Positive Among 1.47 Lakh Students Who Appeared For CET In Karnataka
Karnataka CET From Tomorrow, High Court Refuses To Postpone Entrance Exam
Will Conduct CET Exams As Per High Court Order: Karnataka Deputy CM
KCET Candidates File PIL In Karnataka HC Seeking Postponement Of Exams
KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court Asks State To Reconsider Decision On Holding Exam
NSUI Files Plea In Karnataka High Court To Postpone KCET
Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has published the answer keys for all the subjects of KCET -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The answer key of KCET is published in the official website of KEA -- kea.kar.nic.in. Students who have taken the eligibility test of KCET can check the KCET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET, is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s institutes. KCET is a pen-and-paper based test. KCET 2020 was held between July 30 and July 31. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for KCET 2020 this year.

How to Download KCET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CEE -- kea.kar.nic.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KCET 2020 Answer Key under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the KCET answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer keys of KCET and tally the marks scored

Raising Objections Against KCET Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections online against the KCET 2020 answer key till 5:30 pm of August 8. To raise objections, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents in PDF format.

Click here for more Education News
KCET Result KCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone For IIM Sirmaur Online
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone For IIM Sirmaur Online
IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released
IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released
Tele-Education Initiative For High School Students In Bengal
Tele-Education Initiative For High School Students In Bengal
BArch Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For NATA And JEE-Qualified Candidates
BArch Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For NATA And JEE-Qualified Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................