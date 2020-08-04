Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has published the answer keys for all the subjects of KCET -- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The answer key of KCET is published in the official website of KEA -- kea.kar.nic.in. Students who have taken the eligibility test of KCET can check the KCET answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their chances of selection.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET, is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s institutes. KCET is a pen-and-paper based test. KCET 2020 was held between July 30 and July 31. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for KCET 2020 this year.

How to Download KCET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CEE -- kea.kar.nic.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KCET 2020 Answer Key under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the KCET answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer keys of KCET and tally the marks scored

Raising Objections Against KCET Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections online against the KCET 2020 answer key till 5:30 pm of August 8. To raise objections, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents in PDF format.