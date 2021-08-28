Karnataka Entrance Exam, KCET 2021, Begins. Check Bell Timings

Image credit: Shutterstock A total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for Karnataka CET 2021 (representational)

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 started at 10:30 am today with the Biology paper. In the next shift, from 2:30 to 3:50 pm, candidates will appear for the Mathematics paper. On August 29, Sunday, Physics and Biology papers will be conducted. Each paper is for 60 marks. Students are required to enter the exam hall at least ten minutes before the exam – before the first bell – and produce the admit card or admission ticket and an identification card.

A total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for Karnataka CET 2021. The exam is being conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at 6 locations, according to information shared by Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

A total of 530 observers, 1,060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, and around 8,409 invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed to examination duties, the minister had earlier said.

On COVID-19 precautionary measures, the minister said, “Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Home department will depute the sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centers of the respective districts on the days of the test."

KCET is the gateway for admission to Engineering, Medicine, Agriculture, and Architecture courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.