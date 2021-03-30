Candidates can practice COMEDK 2021 mock tests from April 15 on the official site.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 at the official website - comedk.org- and the last date to submit an application form is May 20. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 20 for admission to state engineering colleges.

The entrance exam will be held as a computer-based test in two slots-- between 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift between 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for the exam will be issued after June 10.

COMEDK 2021 Paper Pattern

The question paper will be available in English only. The three-hour-long exam will have a total of 180 questions for 180 marks. The paper will be divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and each section will have 60 questions. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded, and there will be no negative marking for every wrong answer.

COMEDK 2021 Mock Test

Candidates can also practice COMEDK 2021 mock tests from April 15 on the official site. In order to the students to the computer-based test, as many as six different mock tests will be made available to the students before they take the final examination. The mock tests will be available only for registered candidates only.

COMEDK 2021: Important Instructions