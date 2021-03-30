Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK UGET) Mock Tests To Start From April 15
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 at the official website - comedk.org- and the last date to submit an application form is May 20. The entrance exam will be conducted on June 20 for admission to state engineering colleges.
The entrance exam will be held as a computer-based test in two slots-- between 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift between 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for the exam will be issued after June 10.
COMEDK 2021 Paper Pattern
The question paper will be available in English only. The three-hour-long exam will have a total of 180 questions for 180 marks. The paper will be divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and each section will have 60 questions. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded, and there will be no negative marking for every wrong answer.
COMEDK 2021 Mock Test
Candidates can also practice COMEDK 2021 mock tests from April 15 on the official site. In order to the students to the computer-based test, as many as six different mock tests will be made available to the students before they take the final examination. The mock tests will be available only for registered candidates only.
COMEDK 2021: Important Instructions
- The examination hall will be opened 60 minutes before the commencement of the test.
- The candidate must show the admit card and the unique photo Id proof in original that was mentioned in the application. A candidate who does not possess the same in original will not be admitted to the examination hall under any circumstances.
- In the examination hall, the candidate must find and occupy his / her specific place checking for the TAT number. If a candidate is found taking the test from a place that is not assigned to him/her, his/her candidature shall be cancelled.
- It is advisable to reach the exam centre a day prior to the examination if the candidates are not from the same test location.
- Candidates should not carry any of the personal computational devices, Bluetooth devices, cell phones, any electronic gadgets etc.; to the venue of the examination as arrangement for safekeeping of the same cannot be provided.
- Candidates must not carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of papers, any electronic gadgets except the admit card, two recent passport size photograph, original photo ID as mentioned in the application form.