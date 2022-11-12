Karnataka Diploma CET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download

Karnataka Diploma CET admit card released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 admit card. The candidates who will appear in the Karnataka DCET 2022 exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aspirants need to enter their Login ID/Registration number and date of birth to download the Karnataka Diploma CET hall ticket from the official website

The Diploma CET 2022 exam for admission to second or third year semester engineering courses under lateral entry schemes will be held on November 20. The exam for Applied Science and Applied Mathematics for all programmes will be held on from 10 am to 1 pm, while Kannada language test will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm. The Diploma CET 2022 admit card include details of candidates like roll number, exam time, venue and exam guidelines.

Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on Diploma CET 2022 hall ticket link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, date of birth KEA Diploma CET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download the admit card PDF and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

KEA conducts the Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 for candidates seeking admission to 2nd or 3rd semester of engineering courses under lateral entry schemes.