Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 Final Answer Key Out, How To Check At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Check DCET 2022 answer key at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka DCET 2022 Answer Key: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 final answer key. The candidates who have appeared in the DCET 2022 exam can check and download the final answer key on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download the DCET 2022 answer key, the candidates need to enter their Login ID/Registration number and date of birth.

The Diploma CET 2022 exam was held on November 20 from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm. ALSO READ | JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 To Have Fixed Schedule From Next Year: Report

Karnataka DCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Check At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on DCET 2022 final answer key DCET 2022 answer key PDF will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Following the release of DCET 2022 final answer key, the KEA is now going to announce the result soon. The candidates qualified in DCET 2022 can take admissions to 2nd/ 3rd semester engineering under lateral courses.