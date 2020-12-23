  • Home
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the KEA UGCET second extended round seat allotment results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA UGCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result Released
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the KEA UGCET second extended round seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students seeking admission to the undergraduate engineering courses can check the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2020 round 1 seat allotment results. To access the KEA UGCET 2nd extended seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the KEA website with their CET 2020 roll numbers.

KEA UGCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the KEA UGCET second extended round seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the engineering course online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee. The examination authority has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in KEA UGCET, options entered during the online counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

To Check UGCET 2nd Extended Round Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “UGCET-2020 Second Extended Round Seat allotment Results” link

Step 3: On the next window, insert CET number on the designated space

Step 4: Click and access the KEA UGCET second extended round of seat allotment result

