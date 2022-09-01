Karnataka D Pharmacy Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
The candidates can now check and download their first-year results in online mode through the official website - beadpharmacy.org.

Karnataka D Pharmacy result 2022 out
Karnataka D Pharmacy Result 2022: The Drug Control Department Board of Examining Authority has released the Karnataka D Pharmacy Result 2022 today, September 1. The candidates can now check and download their first-year results in online mode through the official website - beadpharmacy.org. Candidates will need to enter their registration number to download the Karnataka D Pharmacy Result 2022 scorecard.

Karnataka D Pharmacy Result 2022: Steps To Check Result

  • Visit the official website – beadpharmacy.org.
  • Click on the result link from the home page.
  • Now enter the login credentials such as the registration number.
  • The Karnataka D Pharmacy Result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take printouts for future reference.

The Board of Examining Authority (BEA) conducts the two-year D Pharmacy course admission in Karnataka. The D Pharmacy course subjects include Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacognosy, Biochemistry and Clinical Pathology, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Health Education and Community Pharmacy, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence, Drug Store and Business Management and Hospital and Clinical Pharmacy.

Candidates who have passed their higher secondary examination in the Science stream and have scored a minimum of 45 per cent marks are eligible for the Karnataka D Pharmacy course.

