Karnataka online classes: Karnataka considering to extend stopping online classes Till 7th grade

Karnataka government said it has received suggestions from cabinet ministers to extend the decision to put on hold the online classes till seventh standard. On Wednesday, amid complaints about conduct of virtual classes, the state government decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten (KG) to Class 5 till a committee come out with guidelines.

“The online teaching for LKG, UKG, primary classes had become a burning issue. The issue was too young children are being given this online teaching which was affecting their mental health. We had a meeting of experts from NIMHANS and educational experts. They said we had to decide about screen time. The committee will come out with guidelines. Till then online classes for LKG, UKG, primary classes have been stopped and no school should ask for extra fees under the guise of online classes,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said yesterday.

Discussions were also held on how to engage children during this period, with no clarity over the reopening of schools, news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.

The committee has been constituted under the leadership of Prof M K Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge.

There has been pressure on the government to act, as parents have been complaining about online classes conducted by private schools even for kindergarten kids.

Schools and higher educational institutions in Karnataka are closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.