Karnataka To Conduct Semester Exams Soon. Next Academic Year From October

The Karnataka Government will likely start the next academic year from October 2021, Minister of Higher Education Dr Ashwathnarayan CN announced today. The minister also proposed holding the semester exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes soon.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 6:01 pm IST

Karnataka will start the next academic year from October 2021 (representational)
New Delhi:

Vice Chancellors of all universities are working towards holding the semester exams for the UG and PG students soon, Dr Ashwathnarayan who is also the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Vice Chancellors of all universities are working towards holding the semester exams for the UG and PG students soon, Dr Ashwathnarayan who is also the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Karnataka Government is also planning to arrange for evening colleges in metro cities and are exploring options to launch inter-disciplinary programs in some colleges of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).


While announcing the tentative timeline to start the next academic year, the Higher Education Minister also added that Vice Chancellors and college chiefs must ensure all students above 18 years are vaccinated against Covid so that the next academic year starts normal.

“VCs and college chiefs have a social responsibility. They need to ensure all students above 18 years are vaccinated. This helps start the next academic year activity as normal. Examinations can also be held as normal. Academic work has to go on and we have to find solutions,” Dr Ashwathnarayan added.

With the objective of making Karnataka a leading education hub, the government will also launch a unified university management system in July.

