Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 Registration Begins Today At Kea.kar.nic.in; Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2022 application form will be released today.

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 on Monday, April 18. The KCET 2022 application forms will be released at 11 am today on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. KCET or Karnataka UGCET is conducted for admission for to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.

As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18. KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16.

On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka CET application" link.

Register yourself by filling all the required details.

Fill the application form and upload the documents.

Pay the registration fee and submit the KCET application form.

Save and download the registration form for future references.

The KCET 2022 admit cards will be made available for download to the candidates from May 30.