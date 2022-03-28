Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022, Application From April 5; Exam In June

KCET 2022 dates announced; application to start from April 5

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 exam dates have been announced. The Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, the administering body of KCET 2022 will open the registration window from April 5 to April 20. Although the last date for KCET application form is April 20, aspirants will be able to pay the registration fee till April 22. KEA will also allow the aspirants to edit the KCET 2022 application form between May 2 and May 6. KCET is conducted for admission for professional courses in Karnataka.

As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 and June 18. The KCET 2022 admit cards will be made available for download to the candidates from May 30.

Announcing the KCET 2022 dates, Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, said that the dates have been decided taking into account the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states.

KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. KCET 2022 will start with the Biology and Mathematics paper on June 16. On June 17, Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted. While the Kannada Language Test will be held on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres.

KCET last year was held between August 28 and August 30. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET the previous year. The exam is being conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital. As many as 1,83,231 candidates out of the 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination become eligible. H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering in KCET last year.