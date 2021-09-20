Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today

KCET result today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. As soon as the KCET results are announced, students who appeared for the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Before releasing KCET 2021 result, the KEA is likely to release the final version of the answer key. On the result day, visit the official website and login with your roll number, or any other required information, and download your scorecards. KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

KCET 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link

Download the KCET 2021 result

Keep a print-out for future reference

