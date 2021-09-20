  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today

KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 9:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET 2021 Result Expected Tomorrow; Check Details
KCET 2021 Result Soon; Details On Marks Entry, Official Website To Check Results
KCET 2021: What Is Marks Entry, Important Steps To Follow
KCET Result 2021 Likely By September 20, Marks Entry Date Extended
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Expected This Week
KCET Answer Key 2021 Released, Direct Link, Result Date Here
Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Today
KCET result today at kea.kar.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. As soon as the KCET results are announced, students who appeared for the undergraduate entrance test will be able to access the results on its official website -- kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on KCET ScoreClick here

Before releasing KCET 2021 result, the KEA is likely to release the final version of the answer key. On the result day, visit the official website and login with your roll number, or any other required information, and download your scorecards. KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

KCET 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the designated KCET result 2021 link
  • Download the KCET 2021 result
  • Keep a print-out for future reference

KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On day 1, in two shifts, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were conducted.

Click here for more Education News
KCET Result KCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Starts Today; Details Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Results For August-September Exams Today
CBSE Syllabus 2021: Term 1 Exam Time Table Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern
CBSE Syllabus 2021: Term 1 Exam Time Table Soon, Check Revised Exam Pattern
Education, Knowledge Partnership Holds Great Potential In Ties: India’s US Envoy
Education, Knowledge Partnership Holds Great Potential In Ties: India’s US Envoy
Detailed Plan For Reopening Schools In Kerala Will Be Prepared: Education Minister
Detailed Plan For Reopening Schools In Kerala Will Be Prepared: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................