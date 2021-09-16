Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021, Result Expected This Week

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka CET 2021 result 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for marks entry up to September 18 (representational)

KCET Result 2021: Result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 will likely be announced this week. According to reports, KCET result 2021 will be announced by September 20 and the counselling process will begin in the first week of October, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had announced last month.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for marks entry up to September 18.

KCET 2021 provisional answer key was released earlier this month and students were allowed to raise objections till September 4 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the KEA has received around 250 objections. A committee has been established to look into these objections and students may be awarded eight grace marks over the alleged lapses in questions and options, the report said.

Karnataka CET result 2021 will be available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. On the result day, visit the official website and login with your roll number, or any other required information, and download your scorecards.

Before releasing KCET 2021 result, the KEA is likely to release the final version of the answer key.

KCET is conducted for admission to BTech courses at participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On the first day, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were held.

The exam ended on August 30. On the last day of exams, Horanadu (other state) and Gadinadu (border region of Karnataka) Kannadiga candidates appeared for the Kannada language test.