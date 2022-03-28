Karnataka Common Entrance Test For Professional Courses Starts From June 16

  • Home
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 will be held on June 16, 17 and 18. Minister for Higher Education Mr C N Ashwath Narayan informed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 2:21 pm IST

The Common Entrance Test 2022 Karnataka starts from June 16
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Bengaluru:

The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in Karnataka, will be held on June 16, 17 and 18, Minister for Higher Education Mr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The dates have been decided upon taking into account the probable schedule for similar kinds of tests in other states, he said.

Exams are scheduled for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) on June 16 and Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) on June 17, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement. Kannada Language Test will be conducted on June 18 for Horanadu and Gadinadu (other state and border region) Kannadiga candidates at selected centres. The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications online, it said, adding candidates can pay the prescribed fee online before April 22.

Noting that if the applicants wish to update any information after paying the fee, they will be given time to do so from May 2- May 6, Narayan said and added that later, candidates can download their admission tickets starting from May 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
