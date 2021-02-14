Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka Colleges To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow

Regular, offline classes in Karnataka colleges will resume tomorrow, January 15, for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering, and diploma classes.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on January 10 announced the reopening of colleges in the state.

"The final year offline classes are already underway successfully. The classes of first, second, and third-year students will start from January 15," Mr Narayan had said.

The Karnataka Government will also reopen students' hostels and resume bus services. The Deputy Chief Minister said previously that all the preparations have been made following the standard operating procedure laid out by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 screening, wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for students.

The education minister also said exams will be conducted offline this year and necessary directions have been given to the colleges and the universities about it.

The Karnataka Government had reopened schools and colleges for students of Classes 9, 10, and first and second-year Pre-University students on February 1.

PUC 2 or Class 12 final exams in Karnataka will be held from May 24 to June 16.