  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka CM Rules Out Constituting New Textbook Review Panel

Karnataka CM Rules Out Constituting New Textbook Review Panel

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ruled out constituting a new textbook review committee.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 9:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi: MCD School Students Chief Guests At Inauguration Of Green Initiatives In Karol Bagh
Delhi Government Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi
Karnataka Dissolves Textbook Review Committee, Agrees To Revisit Chapter On Basavanna
Educators Urge Karnataka Government To Revoke Revision Of Textbook
Centre To Set Up 'PM Shri Schools' To Prepare Students For Future: Education Minister
NIOS 10th, 12th On Demand Exam 2022 From June 14; Details On Application Process
Karnataka CM Rules Out Constituting New Textbook Review Panel
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Chitradurga:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ruled out constituting a new textbook review committee amid a row over the controversial tweets and excluding the writings of intellectuals by Karnataka Textbook Review Committee chief Rohith Chakrateertha many years ago. Mr Chakrateertha has been facing severe backlash from various quarters for his tweets put out in 2016 in which he had allegedly mocked the 'Naada Geethe' (state anthem) and also excluding the writings of some intellectuals from the state.

"No, there is no question of constituting a new textbook revision committee," CM Bommai told reporters at Hiriyur in the district. To a query on including chapters on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, the Chief Minister said he would discuss with seers of various Lingayat maths.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Dissolves Textbook Review Committee, Agrees To Revisit Chapter On Basavanna

"Our government treads on the principles of Basaveshwara. There are many superior ‘Vachanas’ (writings) of Basaveshwara. The Bargur Ramachandra-led textbook review committee formed by the then Congress government in 2015 and the textbook committee constituted now has a difference of just one sentence, while rest all are same," Mr Bommai claimed.

Regarding a chapter on the RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, he said the chapter will not be removed saying, "What's wrong in that? I had told the textbook committee that if they come across any disparity, we will take it seriously."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka government

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi: MCD School Students Chief Guests At Inauguration Of Green Initiatives In Karol Bagh
Delhi: MCD School Students Chief Guests At Inauguration Of Green Initiatives In Karol Bagh
PUCAT 2022 Application Form Out; Steps To Apply
PUCAT 2022 Application Form Out; Steps To Apply
Number Of Beneficiaries Increased For Jharkhand Government's Overseas Scholarship
Number Of Beneficiaries Increased For Jharkhand Government's Overseas Scholarship
CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test
CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test
TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here
TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................