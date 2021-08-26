Karnataka CM Invites Agriculture Minister For Launch Of Scholarship Programme For Farmers' Children

  • Home
Karnataka Chief Minister has discussed various issues related to farmers with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and invited him for the launch of a scholarship programme for children of the state's farmers on September 5.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 9:41 am IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM invites Mr Tomar for launch of scholarship programme for children of state's farmers on September 5
New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday discussed various issues related to farmers with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and invited him for the launch of a scholarship programme for children of the state's farmers on September 5.

After taking oath on July 28, Bommai had announced the scholarship programme for these children (Class 11 to postgraduate).

"Bommai met the Union Agriculture Minister and discussed about the scholarship programme for the children of the state farmers," according to the CMO.

He invited Mr Tomar for the launch of the scholarship for children of the state's farmers, a senior official from the Union Agriculture Ministry told PTI after the meeting. Mr Bommai also discussed about the efforts been made to double the income of farmers in Karnataka.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka minister for water resources Govinda Karjol and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Manjunath Prasad were also present in the meeting.

Later, Mr Bommai also called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought early approval for pending projects struck in interstate river water disputes related to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi rivers.

Mekedatu drinking water project, Upper Krishna project, Kalasa-Bandurinala project (Mahadayi) are awaiting the Centre's clearance. The state is also awaiting national status for Upper Bhadra project.

Mr Bommai is scheduled to have a meeting on Thursday with legal officers here on pending court cases related to Cauvery and Krishna river water interstate disputes.

That apart, he is also scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He will also attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Police Memorial Hall here.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani are accompanying Bommai on his two-day visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

