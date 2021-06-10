Karnataka CM Congratulates IISc For Being Ranked Top Research University In World

  • Home
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday congratulated the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here for being ranked the world's top research university by an international agency.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 12:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

IISc has been ranked as the world's top research university
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday congratulated the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here for being ranked the world's top research university by an international agency. In a tweet, he said, "Congratulations to @iiscbangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering, IISc makes every Indian proud."

According to the coveted QS World University Rankings, the Indian Institute of Science was rated the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator.

The IISc secured a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

For the QS World University Rankings, institutions and universities were judged on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

This year, rankings listed the world's top 1,300 universities - 145 more than in the last year's edition, which can be found in 97 locations.

Of 13,000 institutions, 6,415 were found eligible for the survey analysis, and 1,705 were assessed for the final table.

The results accounted for the distribution and performance of 14.7 million academic papers published between 2015 and 2019, and the 96 million citations received by those paper.

They also accounted for the expert opinions of over 1,30,000 academic faculty and over 75,000 employers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

