  Karnataka Classes 10, 12 Papers: SSLC, PUC Exams Postponed

Karnataka State Primary and Secondary Education postpones SSLC Exam 2021 for Class 10 and PUC Exam 2021 for Class 12.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 9:08 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Karnataka postpones Classes 10,12 examinations
New Delhi:

Karnataka Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Karnataka Pre University Course (PUC) Exam 2021 for Class 12 have been postponed. They will not be held in March due to lack of time with students to prepare for secondary and higher secondary final examinations. The regular school studies were affected by the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic forcing the schools to start their 2020 sessions late and conduct online classes. The deferred date for the SSLC Exam 2021 and PUC Exam 2021 has not been decided yet. The students can check official website of Class 10 PUC Exam puc.kar.nic.in and of Class 12 SSLC Exam kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed the postponement of SSLC Exam 2021 and PUC Exam 2021 as he said that the state education department has been working towards preparing the schools in line with COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) and hence the educational institutes will be allowed to reopen from January 1, 2021.

“The Department of Education is making all the preparations for the reopening of schools and colleges ensuring that process is safe and sound. The SSLC and PUC exams will not take place in March 2021 due to the shortage of time”, as reported by news agency, ANI.

Mr Kumar further said that timetable for both SSLC and PUC exams will be finalised in a week after consultations with teachers and other stakeholders.

Karnataka had shut down their schools on March 13 and have been conducting online classes.

With inputs from ANI

