Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Soon; Know How To Check

Karnataka Class 12 results at 4 pm

The Karnataka Class 12, or PUC 2 results will be released at 4 pm today. As soon as the PUC 2 results are out, students will be able to check at the official websites of the Karnataka board - karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. To access the results students have to key in their Class 12 PUC 2nd registration numbers.

The Karnataka PUC administering department has provided the option for the students to access their registration numbers. To check the registration numbers, students have to visit the PUC website and click on the ‘know my registration number’ tab.

The second PUC results this year will be announced in the absence of the Class 12 exams. Students who have registered for Class 12 PUC 2 exams will be promoted on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Also students unhappy with the grading system can take up the examination later in offline mode, the dates of which would be notified after the declaration of results.

How To Check Karnataka Class 12 Result 2021

Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in

Login with the required credentials

Submit and access the Karnataka Class 12 result

Apart from the Class 12 PUC results for the regular students, the department will also announce the Class 12 results for the repeaters as well. Class 12 students who were enrolled as repeaters and those repeating as private candidates will also be promoted to the next level without appearing for the exams on the basis of criteria developed by the board.