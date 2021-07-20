Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PUC 2 results 2021 will be announced today

The Karnataka PUC 2 results will be announced today, July 20, at 4 pm. The second PUC results this year will be announced in the absence of the Class 12 exams. Students who have registered for Class 12 PUC 2 exams will be promoted on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. When announced, students can check their PUC 2 results on the official website of the department -- pue.kar.nic.in.

Students unhappy with the grading system can take up the examination later in offline mode, the dates of which would be notified after the declaration of results.

How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021

Visit the official website -- pue.kar.nic.in

Login with the required credentials

Submit and access the Karnataka Class 12 result

Last year, a total of 5,56,267 students had written the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. The overall pass percentage in 2020 stood at 69.20 per cent. The pass percentage in PUC 2nd Arts, Commerce and Science stream was 65.52 per cent, 41.27 per cent and 76.2 per cent respectively.

Apart from the Class 12 PUC results for the regular students, the department will also announce the Class 12 results for the repeaters as well. Class 12 students who were enrolled as repeaters and those repeating as private candidates will also be promoted to the next level without appearing for the exams on the basis of criteria developed by the board.

Karnataka PUC 2 theory exams, which were scheduled to be held between May 24 and June 16, were first postponed and later cancelled altogether due to the Covid pandemic.