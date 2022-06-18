  • Home
Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022: PUC 2 Supplementary Exam Date To Be Announced Later

The PUE board will hold the supplementary exams later for the students who want to improve their scores. The Karnataka PUC supplementary exam dates will be announced later this month, Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

Jun 18, 2022

Karnataka PUC result announced; supplementary exam dates later

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 has been declared today, June 18. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2022 this year recorded a pass percentage of 61.88 per cent. Among the 6,83,563 students taking the Karnataka PUC board examination from Arts, Science and Commerce streams, as many as 4,22,966 students have passed. The board will hold the supplementary exams later for the students who want to improve their scores. The Karnataka PUC supplementary exam dates will be announced later this month, Education Minister BC Nagesh said. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Class 12 Live Updates

The pass percentage among the girls in Karnataka PUE board Class 12 exam result is 68.72 per cent, while it is 55.22 per cent among boys.

The Karnataka Class 12 result 2022 PUC can be downloaded from the official result website - karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka second year pre-university exams were held from April 22 to May 18.

Last year the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on July 20. As many as 5,90,153 students had registered for the exam last year. 2,239 students had scored 600 out of 600 last year.

The PUC supplementary exam was last year held in August-September. The supplementary exams were held for the students who were not satisfied with the marks obtained through alternative assessment methods. The exams were cancelled due to Covid last year. 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered for the 2nd PUC exam last year. As many as 1,95,650 students got distinction marks, 1,47,055 secured second rank, and 68,729 passed without any rank. As many as 4,50,706 students secured distinction and first division.

Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination
