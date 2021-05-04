  • Home
Karnataka: Class 12 Board Exams Postponed, Class 11 Students To Be Promoted Without Exams

Karnataka Class 12 board exams or Karnataka 2nd PUC exams have been postponed due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the state.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 4, 2021 4:53 pm IST

Karnataka: Class 12 Board Exams Postponed, Class 11 Students To Be Promoted Without Exams
Karnataka Class 12 (2nd PUC) exams 2021 have been postponed
New Delhi:

The Karnataka government on Tuesday postponed the Class 12 board exams or Karnataka 2nd PUC exams due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the state. The government has also decided to promote the students of Class 11 (1st PUC) to the next class without examinations. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar made the announcement today, May 4, adding that all teachers will work from home due to rising coronavirus cases.

Earlier, the state government had announced the deferment of Karnataka Class 12 board practical examswhich were scheduled to commence from April 28. To contain the spread of coronavirus cases in the state, the government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities.

As of May 3, Karnataka reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department told the news agency PTI.

While the second PUC exams have been postponed, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar earlier clarified there will be no changes to the current schedule of Secondary Level School Certificates (SSLC) or Class 10 exams. The Class 10 SSLC exams are scheduled to start on June 21.

