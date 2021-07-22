Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Exam Ends Today With Language Paper

Karnataka SSLC exams for Class 10 students got over today

The second day of the two-day state board examination for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10th students was held in Karnataka today. The first exam in Maths, Science and Social Studies was held on Monday while today’s exam was Languages. Over eight lakh students are eligible to write the exam.

Education Minister, Suresh Kumar, told NDTV: “The first day of the examination went on very smoothly. Around 99.6 per cent of the candidates appeared for the examination. The first day was incident-free. Today we are more prepared. Today we have Languages - first, second and third languages.”

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exams

One of the students, Jayashree, told NDTV: “I am a little nervous, but it’s good. We are happy to write the exam.”

Another student said, “During Corona time there were no classes, so it was a bit tough. But it is okay.”

Gayathri, one of the mothers who had come with her child to the examination centre said: “It seems okay - although there were thoughts that it shouldn’t happen during the Covid time. But the exams were scheduled so what can we do? They have to take the exam for their future.”

Deepak, a father of one of the students said: ”They have arranged it well. Giving sanitiser to all the students, a water bottle, a mask. They are doing it systematically.”

There is still no decision on when schools would reopen. “The Task Force Committee has met once or twice and will submit a report on Monday,” the minister said. “After seeing the report we will talk to the health department and minister. And will have a meeting with the CM to decide the next course of action.”

The state had held the SSLC exams last year too after the start of the pandemic. This year there are even fewer students per classroom, a greater number of exam centres - and the exams themselves are multiple choice.

The government had cancelled the 12th standard PUC exams citing Covid - and there had been calls for the cancellation of the SSLC exams too - but the state government, which held these exams last year too after the pandemic had started, was determined to go ahead. The state had said the exams were needed, despite other states calling of equivalent exams, as state students had not faced an exam at the end of the 9th standard, so there was no basis to assess them.

Special arrangements have been made for Covid positive students to write the exam as well.

Appreciating the efforts of the staff and the cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa said: "I appreciate all my cabinet colleagues and staff who worked hard to safely conduct SSLC exams amidst the pandemic. It is heartening that more than 8.5 lakh students appeared for exams with 99.6% attendance. My best wishes to students and their parents."