  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Chief Minister, Health Minister Help Girl Student Write NEET Re-Exam Today

Karnataka Chief Minister, Health Minister Help Girl Student Write NEET Re-Exam Today

NEET 2020 Re-Exam: A medical aspirant from Karnataka almost missed her NEET re-exam due to COVID-19 restrictions and some technical issues before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar came to her rescue and facilitated her appearance.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 9:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020 Re-Exam Over; Know About Result, Counselling, Cut-Off
NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know
NEET 2020 Re-Exam: NTA To Hold NEET Phase 2 Test Today
NEET Result 2020: Ten Points On NEET Counselling, Cut-Off, Reservation, And Marking Scheme
NEET Re-Exam Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here
NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cutoff for Private Colleges, Deemed Universities
Karnataka Chief Minister, Health Minister Help Girl Student Write NEET Re-Exam Today
Karnataka Chief Minister, Health Minister Help Girl Student Write NEET Re-Exam Today
Bengaluru:

A girl medical aspirant in Karnataka almost missed her NEET re-exam on Wednesday due to COVID-19 restrictions and some technical issues before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar came to her rescue and facilitated her appearance. Tanuja Karregowda from Shikaripura in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa's hometown, wrote NEET 2020 re-exam at Basavanagudi Centre here after the Chief Minister and Dr Sudhakar, responding to her social media post highlighting her plight, intervened and asked officials to allow her take NEET re-exam 2020, an official release said.

A Navodaya School student, Tanuja, daughter of a farmer, was selected for coaching at Pune as well. However, she could not take up the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NTA NEET) on September 13 as she had a fever and her house was sealed after being declared as a containment zone. As per a Supreme Court direction, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday reconducted NEET 2020 for those who missed it due to COVID-19. This time, she had to send certain documents through email.

|| Also Read NEET 2020 Re-Exam Over; Know About Result, Counselling, Cut-Off ||

"But due to some technical glitches and due to COVID-19 restrictions, she could not send the documents in time. She was about to lose the opportunity to appear in exams, about which she has posted in the social media," the release said.

Mr Yediyurappa and Mr Sudhakar immediately intervened and spoke to the officials to allow her to appear in the exam. "I have an ambition to serve society as a surgeon. I have done well in the exam without any stress, I am thankful to the Chief Minister and Minister Sudhakar, Ms Tanuja was quoted as saying in the release. According to the release, her father has struggled hard to ensure quality education for his daughter.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU UET Mathematics, Biology Cut-Offs Released; Counselling Soon
BHU UET Mathematics, Biology Cut-Offs Released; Counselling Soon
Landmark Day, STARS Project Will Break Orthodox Barriers In Education: Amit Shah
Landmark Day, STARS Project Will Break Orthodox Barriers In Education: Amit Shah
UPSEE Result 2020: AKTU To Announce Entrance Tests Results On October 15
UPSEE Result 2020: AKTU To Announce Entrance Tests Results On October 15
CBSE Extends Last Date For Paying Exam Fees For 2021 Till October 31
CBSE Extends Last Date For Paying Exam Fees For 2021 Till October 31
Schools For Classes 10, 12 To Reopen In Uttarakhand From November 1
Schools For Classes 10, 12 To Reopen In Uttarakhand From November 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................