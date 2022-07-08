  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka Chief Minister Approves Rs 132 Crore To Provide Shoes, Socks To Government School Students

Karnataka Chief Minister Approves Rs 132 Crore To Provide Shoes, Socks To Government School Students

With no funds provided in the budget and a delay in the government's decision-making, the Bommai administration has been facing criticism on the issue of providing shoes and socks.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 8:49 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Next Week; Know Minimum Passing Marks
Teachers' Group Express Dismay Over Deletion Of Chapters On Environment Issues In NCERT Syllabus
Education Standards Have Grown In West Bengal, Proud Of Talents Produced In State: Mamata Banerjee
Chhattisgarh Schools To Go 'Bagless' On Saturdays
Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Varanasi, Inaugurates Midday Meal Kitchen
Karnataka Chief Minister Approves Rs 132 Crore To Provide Shoes, Socks To Government School Students
Karnataka government has allocated funds to provide shoes and socks to government school students
Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said every student studying in government schools would be provided a pair of shoes and two sets of socks, and he has approved Rs 132 crore for that purpose. With no funds provided in the budget and a delay in the government's decision-making, the Bommai administration has been facing criticism on the issue of providing shoes and socks.

“When it comes to uniforms, the government has already given its approval, they are getting ready, and will be distributed to students after a while. Today, I have approved Rs 132 crore for shoes and socks. We will give them. There’s no need to create confusion on this," Mr Bommai told reporters here.

There are over 50 lakh students studying in government schools in Karnataka. Opposition Congress has been criticising the government after School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh reportedly said children do not go to schools for shoes and socks. Earlier today, State Congress president D K Shivakumar said he would raise money for the shoes and socks by begging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Government schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Maharashtra Governor Urges MU Vice-Chancellor To Name International Students' Hostel After Savarkar
Maharashtra Governor Urges MU Vice-Chancellor To Name International Students' Hostel After Savarkar
Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11
Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11
Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................