Concerned About Health And Safety, Students Demand KCET 2020 Be Postponed
Soon after the reopening of KCET 2020 admit card download window, students took to social media and demand postponement of the Karnataka CET exam.
Students of Karnataka have started #postponekcet2020 and #ExamsInCOVIDASuicide campaigns on social media. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Sunday reopened the KCET 2020 admit card download facility. The admission ticket download facility has been reopened following a server maintenance that forced the authorities to pause it.
Students, soon after the reopening of the hall ticket download facility, took to social media and started demanding postponement of KCET 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 and July 31.
"We are living in a society where hundreds of people are not allowed for prayers or social gatherings but thousands of students are encouraged to write exams,” Anvith kateel of the National Students' Union of India, or NSUI, said on social media.
We are living in a— Anvith kateel (@anvith_kateel) July 19, 2020
society where 100's of people are not
allowed for prayers or social gatherings
but 1000's of students are encouraged
to write exams.#ExamsInCovidASuicide @ugc_india @DrRPNishank @narendramodi @HRDMinistry @CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn pic.twitter.com/AbiH2LidDv
“No sensible literate person wants to give the exam in a pandemic. Education is nothing if you can’t imply that and think like a literate,” one social media post said.
No sensible literate person wants to give the exam in a pandemic. Education is nothing if you can’t imply that and think like a literate. #postponekarnatakaCET #postponekcet2020 #posponekcet— Divya R (@DivyaR64762471) July 19, 2020
Students expressed their unwillingness to sit for an exam amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
#postponekarnatakaCET #postponekcet2020@drashwathcn @BSYBJP @CMofKarnataka @OfficeofAshwath @nimmasuresh @tv9_kannada @suvarnanewstv @Kirikkeerthi @anvith_kateel #postponekcet2020 #healthoverexams #NoExamsInCovid19 pic.twitter.com/u8FB6ZdCMN— Prakruthi Prakash (@PrakruthiPraka3) July 19, 2020
Some used memes to express their anger and frustration on the decision of conducting exams during a pandemic.
#postponekcet #postponekcet2020#RipKEA— lil'$annu (@sanathk99260982) July 19, 2020
@drashwathcn - I will conduct kcet amidst kcet
Le*right to life act (article 21) pic.twitter.com/0PzcsIlj95
As students continue their protest, asking for a postponement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, no official decision in this regard has been taken yet.