  • Home
  • Education
  • Concerned About Health And Safety, Students Demand KCET 2020 Be Postponed

Concerned About Health And Safety, Students Demand KCET 2020 Be Postponed

Soon after the reopening of KCET 2020 admit card download window, students took to social media and demand postponement of the Karnataka CET exam.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 19, 2020 3:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

KCET Admit Card 2020 Download Facility Available Now, Details Here
KCET Admit Card Released, Exam On July 30, 31
Karnataka CET 2020: KCET Dates Confirmed, Test On July 30 And July 31
KCET 2020: Last Date To Change Exam Centres In Application Form Extended Till May 31
Karnataka CET (KCET) Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Till May 22
Karnataka CET 2020 dates announced, exam on July 30 and July 31
Concerned About Health And Safety, Students Demand KCET 2020 Be Postponed
Students Have Started #postponekcet2020 And #ExamsInCOVIDASuicide Campaigns On Social Media
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Students of Karnataka have started #postponekcet2020 and #ExamsInCOVIDASuicide campaigns on social media. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Sunday reopened the KCET 2020 admit card download facility. The admission ticket download facility has been reopened following a server maintenance that forced the authorities to pause it.

Students, soon after the reopening of the hall ticket download facility, took to social media and started demanding postponement of KCET 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 and July 31.

"We are living in a society where hundreds of people are not allowed for prayers or social gatherings but thousands of students are encouraged to write exams,” Anvith kateel of the National Students' Union of India, or NSUI, said on social media.

“No sensible literate person wants to give the exam in a pandemic. Education is nothing if you can’t imply that and think like a literate,” one social media post said.

Students expressed their unwillingness to sit for an exam amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Some used memes to express their anger and frustration on the decision of conducting exams during a pandemic.

As students continue their protest, asking for a postponement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, no official decision in this regard has been taken yet.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka CET KCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Courses On Offer For Class 12 Pass Students
IGNOU Courses On Offer For Class 12 Pass Students
Meghalaya Board SSLC Result Soon. Details Here
Meghalaya Board SSLC Result Soon. Details Here
KCET Admit Card 2020 Download Facility Available Now, Details Here
KCET Admit Card 2020 Download Facility Available Now, Details Here
DU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 31
DU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 31
43% Children With Disabilities Planning To Drop Out Due To Difficulties In Online Classes: Survey
43% Children With Disabilities Planning To Drop Out Due To Difficulties In Online Classes: Survey
.......................... Advertisement ..........................