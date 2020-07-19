Concerned About Health And Safety, Students Demand KCET 2020 Be Postponed

Image credit: Shutterstock Students Have Started #postponekcet2020 And #ExamsInCOVIDASuicide Campaigns On Social Media

Students of Karnataka have started #postponekcet2020 and #ExamsInCOVIDASuicide campaigns on social media. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Sunday reopened the KCET 2020 admit card download facility. The admission ticket download facility has been reopened following a server maintenance that forced the authorities to pause it.

Students, soon after the reopening of the hall ticket download facility, took to social media and started demanding postponement of KCET 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 and July 31.

"We are living in a society where hundreds of people are not allowed for prayers or social gatherings but thousands of students are encouraged to write exams,” Anvith kateel of the National Students' Union of India, or NSUI, said on social media.

“No sensible literate person wants to give the exam in a pandemic. Education is nothing if you can’t imply that and think like a literate,” one social media post said.

No sensible literate person wants to give the exam in a pandemic. Education is nothing if you can’t imply that and think like a literate. #postponekarnatakaCET #postponekcet2020 #posponekcet — Divya R (@DivyaR64762471) July 19, 2020

Students expressed their unwillingness to sit for an exam amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Some used memes to express their anger and frustration on the decision of conducting exams during a pandemic.

As students continue their protest, asking for a postponement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, no official decision in this regard has been taken yet.