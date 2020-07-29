Karnataka CET: KCET Exam Is On Schedule, High Court Refuses To Stall Entrance Exam

The Karnataka High Court has allowed the state government to go ahead with its plans to conduct the CET examinations in the state on July 31 and 31. The court has, reportedly, asked the Karnataka state that all students who come to give examination should be allowed to write the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).

The court was hearing a petition filed by candidates on Tuesday challenging the notification passed by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to conduct the exams on July 30-31, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to reconsider its decision to hold the CET exams the wake of COVID situation, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan held an emergency meeting through video conference with all the senior officials concerned on Tuesday evening.

"All the officials, DCs and police officers have assured full cooperation and are confident of conducting the Karnataka CET exams as scheduled. They are fully prepared as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and have put in place all the necessary protocols and will take required precautions," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a release.

"As we have successfully conducted the PUC and SSLC exams even amidst the COVID situation, I am confident we will conduct the CET exams as well without any issues, with the cooperation of all the officials," he added.

"The Government is ready to conduct the CET exams as scheduled. However, we will take a call after the High Court decision tomorrow," Mr Ashwathnarayan said.

The government had earlier decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students. The PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8-9 and August 9, respectively.

A total of 1,94,356 students will write the CET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state.

In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres. Of the total number of students, there are 30 foreign students.

In the interest of the students, a statement from the Deputy CM’s office said earlier, the state government has taken all precautionary measures under the in-charge of respective Deputy Commissioners while the SOP has already been framed.

Thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance will be strictly followed, and the exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates, a statement said.