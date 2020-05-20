  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka CET (KCET) Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Till May 22

Karnataka CET (KCET) Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Till May 22

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has also added 75 new KCET 2020 exam centres.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 20, 2020 12:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka CET 2020 dates announced, exam on July 30 and July 31
Karnataka CET Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET ) 2020 Application Date Extended
Karnataka CET 2020 Application Begins. Important Points To Know.
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET ) Application Begins Today
KCET Allotment Result 2019 Soon @ Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Karnataka CET (KCET) Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Till May 22
KCET 2020 Application Correction Over May 20-22
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, will open the application form correction window today. Candidates who have already filled the KCET application form and paid the fees can correct details in the form till May 20.

Candidates can login into their accounts at the official KCET 2020 website by using their user IDs and passwords and verify their particulars to make necessary corrections including the choice of exam centres.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET, is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test is held in pen-and-paper mode.

The exam conducting authority has already announced the revised KCET exam dates. KCET 2020 is scheduled to be held over July 30-August 1.

Click here for more Education News
KCET 2020 KCET 2020 exam date KCET exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout KCET June 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of KCET exam.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Knockout KCET JEE Main June 2020

It is an exhaustive preparation module made exclusively for cracking JEE & KCET

₹ 14999/- ₹ 7999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Postponed Again
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Postponed Again
JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: How To Use NTA’s National Testing Abhyas Application For Aspirants
JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: How To Use NTA’s National Testing Abhyas Application For Aspirants
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses
Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses
IIT Kharagpur And ICMR Set Up Centre To Produce Innovative Medical Devices
IIT Kharagpur And ICMR Set Up Centre To Produce Innovative Medical Devices
.......................... Advertisement ..........................