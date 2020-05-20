Karnataka CET (KCET) Application Form Correction Window Opens Today; Modify Till May 22

Image credit: Shutterstock KCET 2020 Application Correction Over May 20-22

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, will open the application form correction window today. Candidates who have already filled the KCET application form and paid the fees can correct details in the form till May 20.

Candidates can login into their accounts at the official KCET 2020 website by using their user IDs and passwords and verify their particulars to make necessary corrections including the choice of exam centres.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET, is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test is held in pen-and-paper mode.

The exam conducting authority has already announced the revised KCET exam dates. KCET 2020 is scheduled to be held over July 30-August 1.