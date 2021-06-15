KCET 2021 registration begins today

The registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, will begin today. Candidates who wish to apply for various professional courses in Karnataka state may now log on to the KCET official website 2021 and register themselves. KCET 2021 application form will be released on the official websites of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The bulletin of KCET 2021 will be released along with application forms, which will have information on the eligibility criteria, important dates, exam fee, and others.

Recommended: Download KCET sample paper along with answers. Click here

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. The exam will be held on August 30 for candidates staying in border regions.

Karnataka CET 2021 is being held for admission to the first year of full-time courses for Government share of seats in Engineering, Technology, B Pharma, 2nd year BPharma, Pharma-D courses and Farm Science courses, in various institutions in Karnataka.

How To Fill Karnataka CET (KCET) 2021 Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to fill KCET application form 2021:

Step 1: Go to the KCET official website kea.kar.nic.in and enter your details. After entering all the details, candidates will receive a KCET application ID and password to their registered mobile phone number and to email address. Using these details, go back to the official site and login.



Step 2: Fill the KCET application form 2021 and upload the scanned copy of the recent passport size coloured photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression in the prescribed format.



Step 3: Pay the KCET application fee. The fee can either be paid online or the candidates will have to pay the requisite fee in any of the branch of the banks specified by the authorities.



Step 4: Take a printout of the application form and keep it safe for future reference.

Speaking to NDTV, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan had said that the registration for KCET will commence on June 15. “We have decided to conduct the CET exam on August 28th and 29th. Registration will be open from June 15,” Dr Ashwathnarayan said adding that the relaxations will be provided to the students in the absence of board exams.

“We are giving relaxation in terms of qualifying for the exam. A pass is good enough for qualification. We will not be taking the qualifying exam marks - only rankings will be given based on the CET exams. These decisions are taken in the interests of the students of Karnataka in the backdrop of the pandemic,” the minister said.

KCET Exam Pattern

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The PUC marks will not be taken into account this year and each subject will carry 60 marks.

Students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test. On the admission to various science courses, Mr Narayan said, "We are considering admitting science students into BSc degree courses through CET. If possible, from this year onwards."

The Karnataka government decided to promote the PUC second year students to the next level without holding the exam in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19.